Cohen & Steers (CNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713 over the last ninety days. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cohen & Steers

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.