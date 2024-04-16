Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

CTBI stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $719.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at $565,671.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,117 shares of company stock valued at $207,283. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.