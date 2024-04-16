Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Community West Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $17.97 on Monday. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $160.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.