Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 286 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,907. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

