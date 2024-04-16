Contrasting SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) & PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SeaStar Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00

SeaStar Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 654.60%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 18.93 -$105.90 million ($2.24) -22.59

This table compares SeaStar Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93% PROCEPT BioRobotics -77.75% -46.59% -30.63%

Risk & Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats SeaStar Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

