CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $100.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.08.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.53 on Friday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
