CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.01

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.01 and traded as low as C$12.93. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.96, with a volume of 118,106 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.29.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.