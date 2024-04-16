Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

