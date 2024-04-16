DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DHI Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.99. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DHX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DHI Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DHI Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

