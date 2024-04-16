Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 119.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

