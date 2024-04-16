Raymond James & Associates Buys 154 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $867.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

