Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,657 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,186,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

