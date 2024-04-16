Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $10.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
