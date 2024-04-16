Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 147,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,330,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

