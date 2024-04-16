Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,157.41

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,157.41 ($39.31) and traded as high as GBX 3,377 ($42.04). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,354 ($41.75), with a volume of 2,069,807 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,770 ($46.93) to GBX 4,100 ($51.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.08) to GBX 3,500 ($43.57) in a report on Friday, March 29th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,276.60%.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
