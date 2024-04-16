Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

