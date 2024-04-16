Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
