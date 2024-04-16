Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
FORD stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.12.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
