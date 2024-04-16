Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

FORD stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.12.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.