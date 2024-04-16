Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $3,358,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.