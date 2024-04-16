Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $267.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.00.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Equifax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EFX opened at $242.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.61. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.