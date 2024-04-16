Financial Comparison: BowFlex (NYSE:BFX) & Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF)

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) and Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of BowFlex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BowFlex and Mips AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BowFlex -32.13% -162.93% -48.40% Mips AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BowFlex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mips AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BowFlex and Mips AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BowFlex presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 925.64%. Given BowFlex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BowFlex is more favorable than Mips AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BowFlex and Mips AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BowFlex $226.39 million 0.03 -$105.40 million ($2.10) -0.09 Mips AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mips AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BowFlex.

Summary

BowFlex beats Mips AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BowFlex

BowFlex Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. The company was formerly known as Nautilus, Inc. and changed its name to BowFlex Inc. in November 2023. BowFlex Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. On March 4, 2024, BowFlex Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Mips AB (publ)

Mips AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sport helmets, which include bike, snow, equestrian, and team sports helmets, as well as other helmets, such as climbing, snowmobiling, and white-water rafting helmets; moto helmets comprising on-road and off-road helmets, including scooter, mobiling, car driving, and other helmets that involves travel and high speed activities; and safety helmets for construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil industries, as well as military, police force, and rescue services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Täby, Sweden.

