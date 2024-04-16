Head to Head Contrast: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 0 3 5 0 2.63

Profitability

Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $16.95, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold 20.52% 7.30% 5.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Alamos Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold $1.02 billion 5.82 $210.00 million $0.53 28.27

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. The company also holds interest in the Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

