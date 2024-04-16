OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.91.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
