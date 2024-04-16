OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

