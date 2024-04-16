Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.