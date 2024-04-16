StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
