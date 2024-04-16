Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Remark has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.83.
Institutional Trading of Remark
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,142,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
