Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Remark has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.83.

Get Remark alerts:

Institutional Trading of Remark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,142,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.