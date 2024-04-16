FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $454.03 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 7,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 2,182,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,595,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 128,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,559,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

