First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial Stock Performance

MYFW stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. First Western Financial has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of First Western Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYFW

Insider Buying and Selling at First Western Financial

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 42,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $695,915.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 73,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 56,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.