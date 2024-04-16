KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a current ratio of 361.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $665.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

