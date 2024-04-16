FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.14.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.36 billion.

In other Rogers Communications news, Director Edward Rogers acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,569.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,569.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

