GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 459.0 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance
Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
