Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 426,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $607.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

