Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $6.98.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
