Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.