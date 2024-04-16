Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Financial Survey

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Goosehead Insurance pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Goosehead Insurance pays out 807.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bâloise pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Bâloise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $261.28 million 8.26 $14.14 million $0.57 99.82 Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $1.14 13.99

Analyst Recommendations

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Bâloise. Bâloise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Goosehead Insurance and Bâloise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 2 5 0 2.71 Bâloise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $84.88, suggesting a potential upside of 49.17%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Bâloise.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Bâloise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 5.41% -392.58% 4.94% Bâloise N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Bâloise on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance. It provides life insurance products, which include endowment policies, such as conventional and unit-linked life insurance; group life insurance products; term insurance; annuities; and policy riders. In addition, the company engages in the banking activities in Switzerland; and offers asset management services. Further, it has interests in equity investment companies, real-estate firms, and financing companies. It sells its products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and industrial clients. Bâloise Holding AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

