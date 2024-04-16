Graypoint LLC Has $206,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,954 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,994,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,167 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

KDP opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

