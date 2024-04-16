Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 374,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U-Haul by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 250,046 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in U-Haul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U-Haul by 1,551.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in U-Haul by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Performance

UHAL stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. U-Haul Holding has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.07.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). U-Haul had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.