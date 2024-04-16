Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $315,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $377.36 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.56.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

