Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $293,000 in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.09% of American Superconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.94.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

