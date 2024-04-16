Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $411.04 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $198.82 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.12 and its 200-day moving average is $345.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.40.

TopBuild Profile



TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

