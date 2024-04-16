Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $184.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $239.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.