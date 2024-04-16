Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 22,401 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,603 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,696,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ADT by 44.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 602,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,786 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 304,754 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 516,156 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 211,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

