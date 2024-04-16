Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,772 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.