Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $299.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.55.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,544 shares of company stock worth $70,878,772. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

