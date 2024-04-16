Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

