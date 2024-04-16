iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 155,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,050 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ACWI stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

