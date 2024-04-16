Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 2.5 %

WIX stock opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 225.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

