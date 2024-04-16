Head to Head Contrast: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JOYY and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.27 billion 0.89 $301.82 million $4.97 6.52 MSP Recovery $23.42 million 5.65 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JOYY and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 3 0 0 2.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.71%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 13.31% 5.13% 3.15% MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Risk and Volatility

JOYY has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

