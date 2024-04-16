Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.72. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 99,144 shares changing hands.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

