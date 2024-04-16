Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $298.17

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.17 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 367.94 ($4.58). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.47), with a volume of 337,269 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.29) to GBX 365 ($4.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 450 ($5.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 397 ($4.94).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Hunting’s payout ratio is 1,454.55%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.77), for a total transaction of £87,748.80 ($109,235.40). Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

