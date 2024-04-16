Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KMDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 202,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kamada by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.04. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

