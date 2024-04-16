Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
KMDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Shares of KMDA opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.04. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
