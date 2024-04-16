Short Interest in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Expands By 7.7%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $590,000.

Get Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF alerts:

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KROP opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06.

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.