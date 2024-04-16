Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

IMNM stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Immunome has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunome by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 1,343,697 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Immunome by 505.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 877,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immunome by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

